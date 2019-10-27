Scientists Are Teaching Rats To Drive

According to reports:

Researchers have trained rats to drive “rodent operated vehicles.” The rats were able to navigate the vehicle in unique ways and utilized novel steering patterns to find rewards. The findings reveal rats’ brains are more flexible than previously thought. Exploring how rats perform complex tasks may shed light on a range of mental health conditions and cognitive impairments.

Scientists constructed a tiny car out of a clear plastic food container and put wheels on it. The floor of the car was aluminum with 3 copper bars used as a steering wheel. 17 rats were trained to drive in a rectangular area and the rats who performed positively were rewarded with Fruit Loops