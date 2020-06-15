Campers will celebrate today as Six Flags is now taking reservations for cabins, campsite space, and RV rentals, according to WIVB News. Dining and retail will be limited in the General Store, Pizza in the Square, and the Arcade, according to the WIVB report.

“Six Flags Darien Lake Park President, Chris Thorpe said this according to the WIVB News report:

“Six Flags Darien Lake is fully prepared and thrilled to welcome guests back to our campgrounds as we introduce new hygiene and sanitization procedures to make a safer environment for everyone. The health and safety of our guests, team members and community remains our top priority. We are grateful for the state’s support and confidence in our reopening plans that deliver clean accommodations for families visiting the area.”

Here is a portion of the safety information for campers relative to the campgrounds re-opening, according to the WIVB News report:

Masks will NOT be required while at your campsite with your immediately family. However, you should always have a mask available for when six-foot social distancing may not be possible (when someone visits from an adjacent site, talking walks, interacting with other guests or staff, etc.)

Masks are required: upon check in, check out, any office on property and areas in Darien Square including the General Store, Pizza in the Square and the Arcade

Guests exhibiting signs of fever, sickness, etc. should not visit, and can be refunded upon request

Social Distancing rules apply. The only people allowed at your unit are those that are registered to your campsite. You must stay six feet from anyone not registered to your campsite, and wear a mask when visiting common areas, retail, or food locations

A new Mobile App will be available for guests to download and use for check-in and check-out as well as ordering take-out food from available restaurants in Darien Square. We are developing this to reduce staff interactions and assist you in your visit to our campground. Information will be forthcoming in follow up correspondence regarding your reservation and before your arrival.

