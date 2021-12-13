New York State Announces Next Years First Day Hikes

When it comes to New Years Day, a lot of us usher in the new year, by sitting on the couch, nursing our hangovers, and chowing down on leftovers from the night before. But if you are the more adventurous type when it comes to starting off a new trip around the sun, then New York State has something for you.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a way for New Yorkers to spend a little bit of time outdoors to kick off the new year, in the parks, historic sites, wildlife trails, and public lands across the Empire State on New Years Day, January 1st, 2022. First Hike, includes several hikes that are sure to fit your tastes, from seal walks, fire tower treks, towpaths, boardwalks, historic estates, military forts, and many more.

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said,

"The New Year is an ideal time to take a break from our hectic daily lives and embrace the outdoors with a walk or hike in New York's breathtaking scenic settings. First Day Hikes are a fun tradition that offer a chance to experience our state's natural treasures in the winter season."

First Hikes, as a concept started in Massachusetts in 1992, and has grown to now take place in all 50 States. There are several hikes planned right here in Western New York, including;

Allegany State Park- Red House, 10am-2pm

Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island; 9:30-11am

Fort Niagara State Park, Youngstown; 2-4pm

Hamlin Beach State Park, Hamlin; 1pm

Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora; 10am-12pm

Letchworth State Park, Castile; Guided: 7am; 10am

Tilman Road Wildlife Management Area, Clarence, 12pm

And more. For a complete list of New York State First Day Hikes, details on each of the locations, and more, head to parks.ny.gov and dec.ny.gov.

