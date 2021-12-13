Oneida Indian Nation Updates Face Mask Policy Effective Tuesday

The Oneida Indian Nation will require masks at all of its properties starting on Tuesday, December 14 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Masks must be worn at all Oneida Nation venues including Turning Stone Casino, the Point Place Casino, the Yellow Brick Road Casino and Sports Book, the Lake House, Maple Leaf Markets, SavOn Convenience stores and at all hotels.

Guests who wish to drink while standing in public areas, such as bars and the gaming floor, may do so with a straw beneath their face coverings.

There are exceptions to the face mask requirements

Restaurants and bars while guests are seated and eating and drinking

Exit 33, the Turning Stone Events Center and Turning Stone Showroom, where proof of vaccination is required to enter those venues.

Proof of vaccination can be demonstrated by showing a vaccination record, along with a government issued photo ID. Turning Stone will accept an actual vaccine card, a digital photo of the card or New York State Excelsior Pass.

Meanwhile, smoking will be temporarily prohibited on the Turning Stone gaming floor. Smoking will be permitted at designated smoking areas.

More information on the Oneida Indian Nation's updated health and safety plane can be found at turningstone.com.

A statewide mask policy went into effect today and will will be in place until at least January 15.

Oneida County's mask mandate for all public places also takes effect today.

Madison County Board Chairman John Becker says Madison County will not enforce the state's new mask mandate.

County Executives in Dutchess, Rockland and Putnam counties also say they don't plan on handing out fines.

