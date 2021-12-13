How Can You Steal at Christmastime? Just Ask This Guy
Troopers in Marcy need your help identifying an alleged porch pirate.
New York State Police are asking for your help identifying the suspect and / or vehicle suspected in an area theft that took place on Friday.
The suspect is pictured taking packages from a home on Morris Road in Marcy on December 10, 2021.
And, the resident victimized here is not alone. According to C+R Research's "2021 Package Theft Statistics Report" approximately 60-percent of those surveyed said that they know someone who has had a package stolen during the holidays, and just under a third had said that they have experienced a theft at this time of the year.
Others also suggest shipping items to work - if your company permits that - or to someone who is home all of the time. This might be a good chance to get to know the neighbors.
In addition to good lighting ear delivery points, the organization suggest being vigilant about tracking packages. Of course, as was the case with this homeowner, setting up monitoring equipment helps. It may not prevent the theft but it may increase the likelihood that the thief will get caught.
According to authorities, the unknown man "was captured on surveillance camera taking several packages from the victim's front door and getting into an orange color Chevy Cavalier with a grey front passenger side fender and black rims."
Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or vehicle in the photos to please step forward and contact the NYSP at: (315) 366.6000.