He may have all the style, but just not the brains. However, this man, who police say they know on a first-name basis, just may have quite a bit of luck on his side. The New York Post says he's been arrested over 30 times, and now he's in trouble yet again for alleged pickpocketing. But how did he get out of jail?

The Post says the 65-year-old, who is known for wearing a long dark fur coat and "stylish" hat, allegedly tried to rob a 71-year-old tourist near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree Friday. However, the Post says he was soon out of jail without bail the very next day. Records say he's been in state prison before but was most recently paroled in late 2019. One officer says he's personally been arresting this same guy for over 20 years.

The controversial topic of bail reform once again comes up when we hear of stories like this. And while this man's most recent crimes were not violet, others out on bail were not so innocent. Recently, another man went on a crime spree that spanned 36 hours, resulting in three arrests. Yet, he was out on the streets within hours, according to the Post. The Post says that the suspect's crime spree began the evening of November 21, when he allegedly stole a 12-pack of Coors Light from a local bodega. According to sources, he was soon released with just a ticket. Not much later, the very same suspect allegedly stole a woman's purse by knifepoint on the subway, according to FOX. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office told Fox that while prosecutors wanted cash bail, a judge let him go on supervised release. But by the next morning, police say he was back at it again, as he went and stole an iPhone from another woman on the subway.

