New York Can Handle Social Distancing

No shocker here, New York is the leader of the pack when it comes to states where 'Social Distancing' is practiced. However, we aren't a state where it's the most difficult to practice it.

By now through the whole Coronavirus Pandemic, we know that Social Distancing is the most effective way to prevent the spread. Keeping people apart is not so easy in practice. WalletHub reports that over a third of Americans say the COVID-19 crisis has hurt their mental health.

In order to find out where social distancing is most difficult, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 13 key metrics.

Our data set ranges from whether residents have supportive relationships to how non-essential travel has changed due to the pandemic and how much consumers spent on social activities before COVID-19.

Here's what they found:

New York is ranked number 41. We didn't make the top 25. Is it because we have been practicing this longer?

You can read the full breakdown of the report on WalletHub.