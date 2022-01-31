Two New York Towns Currently Leading Snowiest Cities List

As we brace for more snow across New York this week, two cities from New York State are currently the top two cities in the United States with the most snow so far this season.

After two major snowstorms that came through Western New York this month, Buffalo is currently on top of the list of the snowiest cities in the US with 60.4 inches of snow. They are 16 inches ahead of the number two city on the list, Rochester New York.

The biggest difference for the two cities is the major lake effect snow that Buffalo got at the beginning of the month. The thin lake effect snow band drop over 15 inches of snow on Buffalo while Rochester got a couple of inches from that storm.

Around out the Top 5 of snowiest cities in the United States are Grand Rapids, MI, Anchorage, AK, and Fargo, ND.

A third city in New York State lands at number 6 on the list. Syracuse has gotten 34.4 inches of snow so far this Winter.

The website Goldensnowglobe.com ranked the top cities in the United States with a population of over 100,000 people to get these rankings. You can see the Top 25 by clicking HERE.

Cities in New York are no strangers to the Golden Snow Globe competition. Rochester was the "winner" last year with 91.8 inches of snow beating out Syracuse, Anchorage, Lakewood, Colorado for the win last year.

The threat of snow is not over just yet with another snowstorm possible for New York later this week.

