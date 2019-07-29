New York Regal Cinemas Launch Totally Unlimited Movie Plans

How would you like to enjoy endless movie tickets, all day, every day? Regal Cinemas in New York has your back.

With an Regal Unlimited subscription, you can watch as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want, wherever you want. So unlimited movies for a small price? They have plans as low as $18 per month, and a top plan called the All Access Plan for $23.50 a month:

Plus, get advance tickets as soon as they go on sale, enjoy 10% off all food and non-alcoholic beverages in theater, and all the Regal Crown Club perks."

Regal has locations all over New York. Here is a look at the locations close to CNY:

1) Regal Destiny USA IMAX & RPX

2) Regal Shoppingtown Mall

3) Regal Great Northern Mall

Enjoy your movie watching! Learn more about these programs from the Regal website.