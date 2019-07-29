Strangers Are Changing Parents Lives With Simple Kindness

As the world is obsessed with licking ice cream tubs in the store, some people are trying to make a difference for parents by paying it forward.

When you're a parent, buying diapers and formula can be very pricey. Total strangers are trying to pay it forward by putting money into baby products in stores: This Facebook post has NSFW language on it:

So total strangers are putting $5, $20, and even $100 bills in products. This simple act of kindness is proving the world is full of nice strangers.