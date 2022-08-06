How Much Money Makes You Middle Class In New York?

I've always considered myself a middle-class guy...some might say I'm a no-class guy but enough about what my ex-girlfriends might say. So what is middle-class? For me, it means that we always have what we need and not worrying about eating or the lights going out.

I would say that growing up in Warren Center, Pa, that is exactly what I had. I also was fortunate enough to have something that money can't buy and that is plenty of love to go around.

That's my definition of middle-class but what do the experts have to say? According to the Pew Research Center, a middle-income household will have income that is two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income.

Keep in mind that the cost of living is different from state to state. So the income needed to be "middle class" in New York will be much different than in Montana. GoBankingRates did some research and came up with an answer.

Since I live in New York now, let's see went is considered middle-class in the Empire State.

New York Middle-Class Income Range

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $48,674 to $145,296
  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $57,889 to $172,802
  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $70,331 to $209,944

According to this, I'll need to get rid of a few kids to be considered middle-class. Let's compare that to the state (Pennsylvania) that I grew up in

Pennsylvania Middle-Class Income Range

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $45,202 to $134,932
  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $56,004 to $167,176
  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $67,667 to $201,990

I always thought it was less expensive to live in the Keystone state and I see that it's true but not by a lot. I contend that there is more to life than money but as the saying goes "Money can't buy happiness but I'd sure like to try."

Go here to see how the other states compare to New York and Pennsylvania.

