New York Irish Pub Creates First Ever Jameson Christmas Tree

Move over Keg Tree, there's a new Christmas tree in town - the Jameson Tree.

There annual Keg Tree at Genesee Brew House in Rochester didn't go up this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the first ever Jameson Tree went up at Shamrock Jack’s Irish Pub in Irondequoit, New York.

Photo Credit - Shamrock Jack's Irish Pub

The tree consists of approximately 800 empty Jameson Irish Whiskey bottle and a couple thousand lights. The tree is dedicated to Roz, a former employee who passed away a few months ago. "She would decorate the pub each holiday season and had started collecting bottles two years ago in hopes of building this tree," said John Kucko. "Today her co-workers made it happen."



Kucko got a special up close look at the Jameson Tree. More details coming soon on the official, socially distant tree lighting ceremony. For now, enjoy the photos....



Kucko, is an avid photographer who captures the beauty of New York. You can see his work in the 2021 Finger Lakes calendar with proceeds benefitting the Autism Nature Trail at Letchworht State Park. "We will be making a check presentation exceeding $20,000 toward the effort to build the Autism Nature Trail."



Nearly 7000 calendars are signed and being shipped all over the world. "This week we shipped two to Scotland and overall have sent calendars to eight different countries and all 50 states."

You can learn more and order yours at Kucko Calendars on Facebook.