New York State Is Offering More Help For Your Heating Bill

This winter has been especially cold and the forecast is calling for more cold air to be around in the Northeast for the foreseeable future. Combine this with a global pandemic, you may be struggling to pay the high cost to heat your home. New York residents, you are in luck. It was announced this week that those who qualify may be getting extra help paying those bills even if you have been granted assistance already this season.

According to reports, New York State will help those who need it most to pay their bills. Federal funding is being used to help with the what feels like the coldest winter in years.

The Governor of New York explains how the additional funding will help.

Income qualifying households that have exhausted the available regular HEAP benefit and the first emergency benefit may now apply for a second round of assistance, provided they are facing either a heating utility shutoff, or an electric utility service disconnection that will impact their primary heating equipment. Also qualifying are households that have exhausted their heating fuel supply or have less than one quarter of a tank of oil, kerosene, or propane; or that have less than a 10-day supply of other heating fuels.

To apply visit HERE for your specific county.

