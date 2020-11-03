Utica Rome Residents Can Now Apply For 2020-2021 HEAP

Governor Cuomo has announced over $328 million dollars to help New Yorkers heat there homes this winter with HEAP.

Applications are now being accepted for the Home Energy Assistance Program for the 2020-2021 winter season. News 10 reports the HEAP grants can range from $350 up to as much as $746. Applications for regular HEAP opened November 2nd 2020. HEAP is not offered year-round.

"Cold weather brings yet another challenge for many New Yorkers already struggling to make ends meet during this unprecedented pandemic,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "This critical funding will help hundreds of thousands of them manage the cost of heating their homes and apartments as autumn brings in cooler temperatures and winter approaches."

WIBX reports more than 1.6 million New Yorkers received heating aid in 2019-20.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

To determine if you’re eligible for the program, you must first provide proof of your residence, a valid social security number, proof of income, and proof of identify. The amount of money you can receive also depends on the type of fuel that you use to heat your home.

HEAP may be able to help you if you heat your home with the following sources:

Electricity

Natural Gas

Oil

Coal

Propane

Wood/Wood Pellets

Kerosene

Corn

Applications for assistance are accepted at local departments of social services. You can find all the local offices across Central New York online here.

Do you have a problem with your heating equipment? New York State recommends that you call your HEAP Local District Contact to apply for Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement benefits.