As the cold weather hits the area for the first time of the season, officials remind residents there is help available for those on limited income to pay their heating bills.

Kathy Whyte/ WNBF News

Enrollment for the 2019-2020 regular Home Energy Assistance Program opens Tuesday, November 12th.

You can go to https://mybenefits.ny.gov/mybenefits/begin to find out if you are income-eligible for the HEAP program.

Families receiving Temporary Assistance or benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or “SNAP” may receive HEAP automatically and do not need to apply.