Need Help? Applications Are Now Open For HEAP All Across New York

Did you know that there is $373 million available to help low- and middle-income residents with heating costs this winter? Check to see if you qualify because applications are now open for HEAP across New York.

Applications opened up on October 1st for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP. HEAP provides federal funding to assist homeowners and renters with their heating costs during the cold weather months.

"For so many New Yorkers, the cost of heating during the cold weather season is a major expense that can really strain their household budget," Governor Hochul said. "The Home Energy Assistance Program is welcome relief for these individuals and families as winter beckons, ensuring they can heat their homes through the frigid months ahead."

Eligible homeowners and renters may receive up to $751 in heating assistance, depending on their income, household size and how they heat their home. A family of four may have a maximum gross monthly income of $5,249 or an annual gross income of $62,983 and still qualify for benefits-a modest increase from the previous year's threshold.

Applications for assistance are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by telephone, with funding provided on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on HEAP eligibility, you can go HERE online. Also, anyone in need of emergency assistance should contact their local department of social services. Applications for emergency benefits will be accepted starting January 3rd 2022.

Help is also now available to assist eligible homeowners if their primary heating equipment is unsafe or not operating and their furnace or boiler must be repaired or replaced. Benefit amounts through the HEAP Heating Equipment Repair and Replacement program are based on the actual cost incurred to repair or replace the essential heating equipment.

These Utica and Rome Restaurants From Your Childhood Need To Make A Delicious Come Back We asked this simple question on social media and got a lot of responses. These are just the top ones, obviously we could always add to this list. You can chat with us on our station app to add to the list as well.

Top Toys Under $50 for 2021 Here are some of the top toys of 2021