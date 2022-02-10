New York to Crack Down on DWI’s Super Bowl Weekend

The biggest weekend of the National Football League season is upon us. Super Bowl LVI will take place this Sunday at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles. For the second time ever a team, The Los Angles Rams, will be playing the game in their home stadium, as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who haven't been to the Super Bowl since the 1988 season.

Across the country, Super Bowl Sunday has become an unofficial holiday. And on this holiday, like many others, tons of alcoholic beverages will be consumed. New York State wants you to know, that it will be beefing up its DWI enforcement over the unofficial holiday weekend, which ends Monday with valentines day.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced earlier today that the ramped-up presence of state and local law enforcement agencies across New York will be on the lookout for impaired driving during the Super Bowl weekend. The state-led campaign will run the entire weekend, starting Friday, February 11th, through Valentine's Day, Monday, February 14th.

The goal of the state-wide initiative is to help reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. The program is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

Governor Hochul said:

Last year during the campaign, New York State law enforcement issued 26,127 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 846 arrests for DWI.

