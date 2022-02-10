New York State Police are asking for your help investigating a vandalism and burglary that took place in a state park.

Troopers from the Pulaski barracks say the burglary occurred at the Selkirk Shores State Park on State Route 3 in the town of Richland, New York.

Vandalism at Selkirk Shores State Park Photo Credit: New York State Police Vandalism at Selkirk Shores State Park Photo Credit: New York State Police loading...

They say that someone, or several individuals, "forcibly entered and vandalized a men's room causing over $2,500 in damages."

Police are asking anyone with information to please step forward. Tips may be called in to police at: (315) 366.6000.

Vandalism at Selkirk Shores State Park Photo Credit: New York State Police Vandalism at Selkirk Shores State Park Photo Credit: New York State Police loading...

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Any suspects or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

These Are The 7 Legal Grounds For Divorce In New York State

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.