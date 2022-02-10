Watch as Big Cat Stalks Food Outside of an Upstate NY Diner!

This is a very cool wildlife sighting that happened recently in Upstate New York - and if you're anything like I am, you can't get enough of this stuff!

Watch the video below and check out the athleticism of this rather large, very beautiful, and obviously very hungry bobcat. In the video, the animal is seen making his way around a tiny Adirondack town, looking for food. It settles near a diner, looks around to see if anyone is watching, then it hops upon a windowpane hoping to grab a tasty morsel.

The bobcat video was shot just a few weeks ago and was taken in Long Lake, NY - a few hours north of Albany and was posted to a Facebook wildlife page by Tyler Chiasson back on January 25th.

It happened just outside of the Long Lake Diner & Owl’s Head Pub at 1161 Main Street in Long Lake.

In the 25 second video below, the well-dressed bobcat is trying to be inconspicuous as he nears the front of the diner but gets a little started at the sound of oncoming traffic.

After retreating briefly, the bobcat decides to go for it, leaping effortlessly onto the windowsill, peaking inside the window, then immediately jumping back down.

Sensing that he may have eyeballs on him (or that the window was closed), the cat sits patiently near the diner hoping for a handout - or for traffic to leave so it can continue its hunt.