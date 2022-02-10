The Most Rejected License Plates In New York

If it that time of the year that you need to renew your registration, it may be time to consider new license plates as well. For an additional fee, you can also have your plates personalized to fit your character or personality. But before you type in the statement you want on your vanity plates, there are a few things to remember.

According to the New York Sate DMV:

What plate combinations are restricted?

Combinations that are considered obscene, derogatory or offensive.

Combinations that do not have one letter.

Combinations that consist of six numbers followed by one letter.

Use of the letter "O" between two numbers to make what appears to be a number.

Use of the letter "I" as the first or last characters on a plate when the other characters are all numbers.

Use of the number zero (0) between two letters to form a word.

Use of the number zero (0) and the letter "O" to form a word or number.

To give you an idea of what has been rejected in the past, the video below highlights 90 of them!

I bet there will be plenty of sports plates added to registrations in New York. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Bills Mafia and Buffalo Bills plates around Western New York this year.

