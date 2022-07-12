New York State’s Free COVID Healthcare Phone Line

Across New York State, the summer of 2022 sure has offered more things for people to do than the last two summers. The COVID-19 pandemic may not be officially over yet but we are back to normal in so many ways. But the threat of the COVID-19 virus is still out there and New York State has a new way to get information or assistance.

According to reports, New York State has a COVID treatment hotline that will help those who may not have health care coverage.

Governor Hochul says a new free hotline will serve New Yorkers who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have a healthcare provider. Residents across the state can call 888-TREAT-NY 24 hours a day to connect with professionals who have clinical training and can provide treatment or referrals if needed.

The truth is, there are still plenty of areas across New York State that have increasing rates of positive cases of COVID-19. New York City was near %14 this past week and officials remind us to be cautious and where masks when necessary. But if you do happen to contract COVID, you have options for healthcare treatments in the Empire State.

More information about COVID-19 treatment options can be found at health.ny.gov/CovidTreatment.

