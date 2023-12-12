New York Among the ‘Grinchiest’ States in U.S., Study Finds

New York Among the &#8216;Grinchiest&#8217; States in U.S., Study Finds

For most people, the holidays are the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.™ With Christmas right around the corner, many of us are getting into the festive spirit by hanging lights, baking cookies, and exchanging gifts.

But not everyone is decking the halls with equal amounts of enthusiasm. According to recent data, New York may in fact be playing the role of Whoville's favorite nemesis.

NEW YORK IS NOT VERY FESTIVE?

In a comprehensive analysis of search trends by the website Innerbody, New York is positioned near the very bottom of "most festive" states-- in fact, only the District of Columbia was "grinchier."

With all the hubbub involved with NYC's Times Square celebration, the Rockefeller Christmas tree, and not to mention all the snow we get -- you'd think New York would score higher on the list, no? The study suggests that perhaps the influx of tourists to the Big Apple each Christmas sends native New Yorkers into a funk.

As for the most festive state, West Virginia took home the number one spot. (We'll let them have it. They don't have much else going on.)

Check out the complete ranking of festive states below:

StateSum of Searches
1West Virginia2520
2Idaho2248
3Utah2243
4Nebraska2221
5New Hampshire2210
6Missouri2204
7Wisconsin2203
8Kansas2201
9Kentucky2159
10Montana2134
11Indiana2132
12Ohio2126
13Delaware2124
14Pennsylvania2118
15Oklahoma2099
16South Dakota2098
17Maine2095
18Iowa2089
19South Carolina2079
20North Carolina2059
21Tennessee2056
22Rhode Island2047
23Arkansas2044
24Louisiana2012
25Vermont2009
26Wyoming2005
27Alabama1999
28New Mexico1995
29North Dakota1982
30Mississippi1968
31Michigan1953
32Minnesota1953
33Illinois1930
34Texas1913
35Connecticut1911
36Arizona1910
37New Jersey1902
38Oregon1874
39Colorado1841
40Virginia1814
41Alaska1799
42Georgia1792
43California1788
44Washington1788
45Massachusetts1783
46Nevada1723
47Maryland1721
48Hawaii1656
49Florida1624
50New York1432
51District of Columbia1301

