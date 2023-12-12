New York Among the ‘Grinchiest’ States in U.S., Study Finds

For most people, the holidays are the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.™ With Christmas right around the corner, many of us are getting into the festive spirit by hanging lights, baking cookies, and exchanging gifts.

But not everyone is decking the halls with equal amounts of enthusiasm. According to recent data, New York may in fact be playing the role of Whoville's favorite nemesis.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Getty Images loading...

NEW YORK IS NOT VERY FESTIVE?

In a comprehensive analysis of search trends by the website Innerbody, New York is positioned near the very bottom of "most festive" states-- in fact, only the District of Columbia was "grinchier."

Innerbody Innerbody loading...

With all the hubbub involved with NYC's Times Square celebration, the Rockefeller Christmas tree, and not to mention all the snow we get -- you'd think New York would score higher on the list, no? The study suggests that perhaps the influx of tourists to the Big Apple each Christmas sends native New Yorkers into a funk.

As for the most festive state, West Virginia took home the number one spot. (We'll let them have it. They don't have much else going on.)

Check out the complete ranking of festive states below:

State Sum of Searches 1 West Virginia 2520 2 Idaho 2248 3 Utah 2243 4 Nebraska 2221 5 New Hampshire 2210 6 Missouri 2204 7 Wisconsin 2203 8 Kansas 2201 9 Kentucky 2159 10 Montana 2134 11 Indiana 2132 12 Ohio 2126 13 Delaware 2124 14 Pennsylvania 2118 15 Oklahoma 2099 16 South Dakota 2098 17 Maine 2095 18 Iowa 2089 19 South Carolina 2079 20 North Carolina 2059 21 Tennessee 2056 22 Rhode Island 2047 23 Arkansas 2044 24 Louisiana 2012 25 Vermont 2009 26 Wyoming 2005 27 Alabama 1999 28 New Mexico 1995 29 North Dakota 1982 30 Mississippi 1968 31 Michigan 1953 32 Minnesota 1953 33 Illinois 1930 34 Texas 1913 35 Connecticut 1911 36 Arizona 1910 37 New Jersey 1902 38 Oregon 1874 39 Colorado 1841 40 Virginia 1814 41 Alaska 1799 42 Georgia 1792 43 California 1788 44 Washington 1788 45 Massachusetts 1783 46 Nevada 1723 47 Maryland 1721 48 Hawaii 1656 49 Florida 1624 50 New York 1432 51 District of Columbia 1301

