New York Among the ‘Grinchiest’ States in U.S., Study Finds
For most people, the holidays are the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.™ With Christmas right around the corner, many of us are getting into the festive spirit by hanging lights, baking cookies, and exchanging gifts.
But not everyone is decking the halls with equal amounts of enthusiasm. According to recent data, New York may in fact be playing the role of Whoville's favorite nemesis.
NEW YORK IS NOT VERY FESTIVE?
In a comprehensive analysis of search trends by the website Innerbody, New York is positioned near the very bottom of "most festive" states-- in fact, only the District of Columbia was "grinchier."
With all the hubbub involved with NYC's Times Square celebration, the Rockefeller Christmas tree, and not to mention all the snow we get -- you'd think New York would score higher on the list, no? The study suggests that perhaps the influx of tourists to the Big Apple each Christmas sends native New Yorkers into a funk.
As for the most festive state, West Virginia took home the number one spot. (We'll let them have it. They don't have much else going on.)
Check out the complete ranking of festive states below:
|State
|Sum of Searches
|1
|West Virginia
|2520
|2
|Idaho
|2248
|3
|Utah
|2243
|4
|Nebraska
|2221
|5
|New Hampshire
|2210
|6
|Missouri
|2204
|7
|Wisconsin
|2203
|8
|Kansas
|2201
|9
|Kentucky
|2159
|10
|Montana
|2134
|11
|Indiana
|2132
|12
|Ohio
|2126
|13
|Delaware
|2124
|14
|Pennsylvania
|2118
|15
|Oklahoma
|2099
|16
|South Dakota
|2098
|17
|Maine
|2095
|18
|Iowa
|2089
|19
|South Carolina
|2079
|20
|North Carolina
|2059
|21
|Tennessee
|2056
|22
|Rhode Island
|2047
|23
|Arkansas
|2044
|24
|Louisiana
|2012
|25
|Vermont
|2009
|26
|Wyoming
|2005
|27
|Alabama
|1999
|28
|New Mexico
|1995
|29
|North Dakota
|1982
|30
|Mississippi
|1968
|31
|Michigan
|1953
|32
|Minnesota
|1953
|33
|Illinois
|1930
|34
|Texas
|1913
|35
|Connecticut
|1911
|36
|Arizona
|1910
|37
|New Jersey
|1902
|38
|Oregon
|1874
|39
|Colorado
|1841
|40
|Virginia
|1814
|41
|Alaska
|1799
|42
|Georgia
|1792
|43
|California
|1788
|44
|Washington
|1788
|45
|Massachusetts
|1783
|46
|Nevada
|1723
|47
|Maryland
|1721
|48
|Hawaii
|1656
|49
|Florida
|1624
|50
|New York
|1432
|51
|District of Columbia
|1301
