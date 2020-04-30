Craving Chinese Food? Here’s Who’s Open in Utica and Rome

Ever since the New York State PAUSE executive order closed restaurants, Central New Yorkers have been enjoying take-out of every variety - except Chinese food. Some Chinese food restaurants have finally reopened.

There are dozens of Chinese food restaurants in Utica and Rome, but most remained closed during the early part of the coronavirus crisis - with some speculating it was because most of their supplies came from NYC, which was drastically impaired by the virus.

The demand for Chinese specialties has been evident on Facebook, with posts asking whether Chinese takeout is available. Finally, the answer appears to be yes - although the number of open restaurants are currently limited.

Here's who is open:

The Fortune Cookie - New Hartford

China House - Rome (some say they have been open, but are temporarily closed)

Grand Harmony - Utica

Peking Tokyo - New York Mills

Taste of China - Sherrill

Sunny's - Utica (hours are reportedly irregular, call first)

Borunda Asian - Herkimer

Expect wait times to be a little longer than normal.

If there's a restaurant we missed, email beth@lite987.com