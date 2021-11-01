What Restaurant Took Over The Building Where Uncle’s Tavern Was?

Back in May, we all found out that one of the most iconic restaurants in New York Mills would be closing their doors. Uncle's Tavern was a staple in the community for over 70 years. Now, a new tenant has moved in. Who?

Through numerous food review groups locally, we found out that Wukong Asian Restaurant has taken over the space at 435 Main Street.

So far, the reviews have been mostly positive.

"Very fresh and good, Yes would highly recommend supporting this local restaurant! Will be back soon." - Steve T.

"Just tried the new Asian restaurant In New York Mills it was excellent." - Donna W.

"We went Monday. Thought it was OK." - Herb L.

You can call in your order, or, order online. They also do dine-in if you are looking for place to have dinner with the family.

According to their website, they are open the following hours:

Monday through Friday: 12PM - 2:30PM for lunch, 4PM - 9PM for dinner

Saturday: 1PM - 9:30PM

Sunday: 2PM - 9PM

Take a look at some of the items on their menu below.

Take A Look At The Menu: Wukong Asian Restaurant Opens in New York Mills From their custom New York Mills Roll, to your standard General Tsos Chicken and Miso Soup. Here's some photos of their menu items. Will you be stopping in to try it for yourself?

Ultimately, I have yet to try it - but it's on our list. Do you think it could beat out these nine locations?

This post started talking about the new restaurant that took over Uncle's Tavern in New York Mills after they closed. There's another restaurant that is closing....or is it?

The Soda Fountain in Remsen is for sale. You can:

Purchase the business AND the building and continue to operate in Remsen.

Purchase the business and lease the space, continuing to operate in Remsen.

Purchase the business ONLY and move the business to a location that suits you.

Read more about that here.

