New Study Recommends A New Stadium For The Buffalo Bills

A new report released by Empire State Development is recommending that the Buffalo Bills and Erie County build a new stadium rather than renovate Highmark Stadium.

The study, done by engineering and consulting firm AECOM, found based on preliminary estimates, it would cost $862 million to renovate the stadium and $1.35 billion to build a new one.

The study addressed a number or topics, including consideration of a new stadium in downtown Buffalo or near the existing stadium in Orchard Park.

It also considered an open-air stadium versus an enclosed stadium.

The study did not recommend either site.

The cost to build the same stadium in a downtown location is estimated to add an additional $350 million to the project cost.

The findings of the study will be used as a tool to guide negotiations for determining the best location for a future Bills’ stadium.

"Empire State Development is pleased to present the completed AECOM Bills’ stadium analysis,” said Kevin Younis, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Deputy Commissioner at Empire State Development. “We are confident that the results of this analysis will be a valuable tool as the State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills work together to make sure the team remains in the region in a facility that Bills fans and all New Yorkers can be proud of for years to come.”​

The Erie County Legislature is scheduling a series of public meetings to receive comments on a potential stadium project.

The current lease with the Buffalo Bills to play home games at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park expires in July of 2023,

