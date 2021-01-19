Bills Fans Donate $360K To Lamar Jackson’s Charity After Injury

Talk about class acts. The Bill's Mafia has once again stepped up, proving to be some of the best fans in the sport of football.

The playoff game between the Bills and the Baltimore Ravens ended with Raven's quarterback, Lamar Jackson, being sent to the locker room in the third quarter. This was good news for Bill's fans, but after word was released that Jackson suffered a concussion, they knew what they needed to do.

It's no secret that the Bill's Mafia are generous: it has become a tradition for Buffalo fans to donate in support of various players, including notably Andy Dalton after he helped the Bills reach the playoffs in 2018.

This time around, more than $360,000 was donated to Jackson's charity of choice: Blessings in a Backpack, in his honor.

Blessings in a Backpack works to provide meals to kids who are often reliant on food from school. The organization gives food to them on the weekends, with $130 providing meals for one student throughout a 38-week school year.

The 11,000-plus donations from Bills fans will certainly help a lot of children in need.

Jackson had worked with the Louisville chapter of the organization since he was in college, donating $25,000 made from autographs in 2018. He responded to the donations from Bills fans on his Twitter account Monday evening:

The Bills (15-3) will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 24 at 6:40 pm ET on CBS. The Chiefs (15-2) advanced to the conference title game with a 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Let's go Buffalo!