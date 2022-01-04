Two children died in a tragic house fire that occurred early in the morning on December 27. The Utica Fire Department and Utica Police Department were on the scene of the fire at 1226 Thorn Street. UPD confirmed the death of two children, ages 6 and 7. Now, members of the community are coming together to back the families during such a difficult time - and you can help.

Not only was there a GoFundMe that was set up to help with funeral expenses, but now a benefit is being held to assist.

The Utica Police Department posted a flyer on their Facebook page on behalf of the family. All are invited to the North Utica Senior and Community Center on Sunday, January 9 from 3 to 5PM.

The flyer says there will be food, raffles and music, and that the minimum donation amount is $40.

If you're interested in attending, and making a donation to help the family, you can call Cymil Hamilton for tickets at (315) 524-6928.

A comment was posted on the flyer by Lauren Bee, making a statement on behalf of the family.

(The family) would like to publicly thank the community for coming together as one to help us through this unexpected tragedy. We are forever grateful and humbled by how selfless our community has been. During this time it is very hard to wrap our heads around this situation and we ask that everyone respect the privacy of our family especially the parents allowing them the chance to process this event. Thank you in advance for being respectful, thoughtful and courteous.

