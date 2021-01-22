A neglected dog is lucky to be alive after someone found him just in the nick of time.

A homeowner found the dog – now named Nathan – sleeping in a shed trying to keep warm. He was taken to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA to get medical attention, food and water.

Nathan is 1-2 years old and is approximately twenty pounds underweight, suffering from malnutrition and dehydration for many months. "His examination placed him at a 2 on the Nestle Purina Body Condition System for canines, which is seriously emaciated," SPCA officials said.

Nathan appeared to be abandoned on Warren Stein Road in the Hudson Valley and was lucky to be found when he was. "We’re not certain how long Nathan was on his own," said CGHS/SPCA President/CEO Ron Perez. "He couldn’t have gone much longer without food and water. I believe the home owner found him in the nick of time and my guess is he would’ve succumb to the elements within 24hrs., had he not been discovered."

The good news is Nathan is expected to make a full recovery and he will be available for adoption once he's healthy. "It’s heartbreaking to see a dog as sweet as Nathan plagued by malnutrition and being so neglected when our shelter provides free food to anyone that needs it, no questions asked," said Perez. "It’s my hope the owner will be found and brought to justice.”

CGHS/SPCA offers free cat and dog food seven days a week, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment necessary. "We are the only shelter that provides free food; however, we supply food to six satellite humane food banks that offer pet food too."

Anyone with information about Nathan is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 943-3300.

