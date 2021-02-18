Tests Show Rome Man Was Probably Cooking a Coyote Not a Dog

The animal a Rome man was caught cooking in his backyard was probably a coyote, not a dog, as his neighbor claimed.

Cornell University is almost certain (98%) the animal was a coyote. Remains are being sent to a DNA lab in California for final tests, to be 100% sure. Results are expected in a few days, according to WKTV.

If test results show the animal was in fact a coyote, the case will be turned over to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. If it turns out to be a dog, the man could face animal cruelty charges.

Coyote hunting season in New York runs October 1st through March 28th.

Original story

A neighbor accused the man of cooking and eating what looked like a dog in January.

Melody Mae Kiley noticed her neighbor cooking something in his yard. "They were using a propane tank and like a welding hose to burn off all the fur," said Kiley who grabbed her phone to shoot video while she confronted the neighbor. "You know that's illegal in the United States," Kiley asked the man who could be heard saying 'no' in the video.

The Rome Police Department was called. "Upon arrival, officers spoke with the resident who appeared to be cooking a canine carcass on a makeshift grill," Rome Police and Animal Control said in a joint press release. "The resident was cooperative and told officers the animal was a coyote."

Animal Control seized the animal that was turned over the the SPCA. It was then taken to Cornell University for testing.