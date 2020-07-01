New Hunting, Fishing, and Trapping Licensing System in NY

The DEC has announced the launch of a new hunting, fishing, and trapping licensing system for New Yorkers.

The new DEC Automated Licensing System (DECALS) includes user-friendly information to help users locate vendors, receive instant copies of a license, enter and view harvest information, and more.

As the system's new features are updated, additional functionality launching on DECALS will include:

Events calendar with upcoming season dates, youth hunts, free fishing days and clinics, and more

Full integration with DEC's Hunter Education Program enabling users to more easily register for courses and automatically update certification

Auto-renewal options for all annual licenses

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said:

The new automated DECALS licensing system makes it simpler than ever before for New Yorkers to purchase fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses from the comfort of their homes, either over the phone or online. We're committed to improving outdoor enthusiasts' experiences from start to finish, and the new DECALS is one of the many ways New York will continue to meet the needs of our sporting community so they can focus on enjoying the abundant fishing, hunting, and trapping opportunities available throughout the state

Please note that previous DECALS logins will not work in the new system. To access current accounts, click on the 'Sign Up' link on the new DECALS website and use date of birth and DEC customer ID number or a driver's license number to locate existing files and create a new login.

Please call DEC's customer service line at 866-933-2257 with any questions

Enter your number to get our free mobile app