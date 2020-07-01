New York Earns Failing Grade For Social Distancing

New York State received a failing grade when it comes to social distancing.

Unacast uses data from cell phones to create a Social Distancing Scoreboard. Unacast figures out the scoreboard by tracking cellphones to see how much we are traveling now compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While much is still unknown about COVID-19, it’s clear social distancing is widely agreed to be an effective way of slowing the spread, and a containment strategy advised by both the World Health Organization and the CDC," Unacast writes on its website.

Unacast gives each state a letter grade from A-F. The website constantly updates. On Tuesday, New York was given an F grade. The United States also received an F.

New York earned an F grade for "Less than 25% Reduction in Average Mobility;" an F for "Less than 55% Reduction in Non-Essential Visits;" and an F for "Less than 40% Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline."

The goal of the Social Distancing Scoreboard is to help health officials, policymakers and other leaders make decisions.