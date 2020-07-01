Central New York Trooper Rescues Injured Bird That Was Hit By Car

A feathered friend is recovering after a New York State trooper came to its rescue this week.

The Kingfisher bird had been hit by a car and was laying injured on the side of the road outside the State Police station in Hastings when Trooper Tim Collins noticed the bird and wanted to help. He grabbed a box to capture the bird, and it was turned over to a wildlife rehabilitator.

New York State Troopers have been known to rescue vulnerable and injured animals and make sure they get the help they need to survive.

In April, troopers in the Pleasant Valley assisted state Environmental Officers, the Dutchess Sheriff's Office, and the Friends of the Feathered & Furry Wildlife Center keep tabs on and provide medical help to an injured black bear cub that had been hit by a car. The bear was treated and released safely at the scene.

Just a week prior, New York State Troopers in Homer responded when witnesses saw a bald eagle fall from the sky after a fight with another bald eagle. Troopers found the bird breathing but unable to move, so they wrapped it in a blanket and transferred it to the Janet Swanson Wildlife Hospital at Cornell, where it unfortunately passed away from fatal injuries.

And troopers have certainly had their fair share of rescuing lost pups while on-the-clock! Troopers found this big boy on Interstate 88 near Princetown in May, and after spreading the word on Facebook, they were able to locate the owner and bring the dog home.