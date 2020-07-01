Law enforcement has certainly had their hands full in 2020, but sometimes it's the stranger, more mundane parts of the job you don't always hear about. When a peacock gets loose from the zoo, someone's going to have find it.

The NY Post reports that police got a call Monday that the bird was roaming through traffic in Crown Heights near Eastern Parkway. The bird had escaped from Prospect Park Zoo, which has been closed since mid March.

Cops at first had a bit of a struggle corralling the bird, as they attempted to surround the animal. Eventually, they had their way, as they were able to coax the bird back to the zoo, where it simply flew back over the gate.

All in a day's work.