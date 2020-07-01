The Sandlot Now Showing At Rock City Reels In Little Falls

Now showing at Rock City Reels! in Little Falls. July 2 - July 4 takes you back to the summer of 1962 with the smash hit The Sandlot.

The cult classic the Sandlot is a 1993 American coming-of-age comedy film which tells the story of a group of young baseball players during the summer of 1962. It stars Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Karen Allen, Denis Leary, and James Earl Jones. The filming locations were in Midvale, Salt Lake City, and Ogden, Utah.

Rock City Reels! is the new drive-in located in the Veteran's Memorial Park complex at the base of the hill in Little Falls, which leads to the little league and softball fields.

Movies are shown Thursday through Saturday until the end of August. Tickets are $10 per carload and come with a bag of popcorn. Passes must be purchased in advance and at least one hour before the show at www.thinklocallittlefalls.com.

Gates open at 8 P.M., and the movie starts at 9 P.M.

The Soundtrack for the film will be on AM 1630.

Rock City Reels! encourages you to watch the movie from our car, but if you must leave your vehicle, please wear a mask.

Mark Blask, Mayor of Little Falls, welcomes those from outside the area:

When you come to Little Falls to watch a movie this summer come early. Be sure to have dinner in one of our superb restaurants. Hang out in one of the beautiful parks we are lucky to have or take a stroll down along the Erie Canal. You will find Little Falls to be a gorgeous city filled with super awesome people. After all that head up and enjoy Rock City Reels!

Enjoy the show!