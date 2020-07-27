More businesses are closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Central New York.

Add Tuesday Morning to the long list of businesses that are going under in Central New York because of the coronavirus. As you can tell from the photo above, they are in the final stages of closing at the New Hartford Shopping Center.

CNBC reports the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, with plans to shut a third of its nearly 700 stores, saying the coronavirus pandemic has crippled its business. Unfortunately, the New Hartford location is on the cutting block.

Tuesday Morning was known for significant discounts on upscale linens, china, cookware, rugs, and collectibles that are not seconds, irregulars, or factory rejects. Many of their stores were found in low-rent locations to keep overhead low. They also relied on seasonal help so only a small number of full-time employees were needed.

Right next door, 4th Wall Comics and Collectibles, says they'll be closing in August, and their liquidation sale is also underway.

Ascena, the company that owns Lane Bryant, Catherine's, Ann Taylor, Loft and Justice, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday, July 23, 2020. New Hartford is losing the following businesses:

Lane Bryant at 4775 Commercial Drive.

Catherine's on Route 5A and Genesee Street.

Justice at Sangertown Square.

The company plans to close a "significant number" of the company's 2,800 stores, according to court documents and USA Today.