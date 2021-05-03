Peters Cornucopia in the New Hartford Shopping Center is expanding into Utica and looks forward to bring its healthy food and organic choices to a new customer base.

After 35 years, Peter’s Cornucopia is expanding to a second location in the brand new Live It Downtown building on Oriskany Boulevard in Utica. The second location is expected to open in late August.

“We’re so excited for the future of our business,” says Peter Corn, owner of Peter’s Cornucopia.

“The new location in the Live It Downtown building will bring people in that have never visited us before and today more than ever, people are looking for ways to eat healthy, organic food. We even have a new logo and web design to go along with our new location!”

Peter’s Cornucopia is a locally-owned and operated health food store selling top-quality natural supplements, organic produce, herbs, health & beauty items, and more in the New Hartford area for over 35 years. In addition to their health food store products, their café located inside the store, CafeUcopia, is open six days a week and offers healthy menu items including homemade soups, Acai bowls, real fruit smoothies, and organic coffee and juices.

The “Live It! Downtown” complex on Oriskany Boulevard in Utica is the home of the all-new Fitness Mill and other retail outlets. Alex Carbone, the owner of the Fitness Mill, tells WKTV last August:

"It attracted some great businesses that want to be a part of Live It Downtown. We've got Barks on the Boulevard, we've got Blend, we've got King Water Chiropractic, Brand It Screen Printing we've got Key's Busy Bees, which is a daycare, we've got Gentleman's Corner Barbershop coming with us -- we've got, of course, Peter's Cornucopia. So, those are some well-established names to go along with the Fitness Mill. It's just an honor to be in a building with everybody,"

WIBX reports the state-of-the-art facility is located on five acres of land previously owned by the Utica Urban Renewal Agency and purchased by Carbone Commercial Property in February for $400,000.

