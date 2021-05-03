Substantial Reward Offered to Find The Person Who Shot a Bald Eagle

A $5,000 reward is being offered to find the heartless person responsible for shooting and a killing a bald eagle in New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says a call came in on April 3, about someone shooting a duck or goose. An Environmental Conservation Officer went to investigate and discovered the bird wasn't a duck or a goose, but a bald eagle that was shot by a large caliber rifle.

Officer believe the eagle was perched in a tree on the edge of a field near 1022 Nanticoke Road in the town of Nanticoke, Broome County, when it was shot.

Why would someone shoot something so majestic and leave it for dead?

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case. They've teamed with the New York State Environmental Conservation Police, asking anyone with information about this incident to contact either Environmental Conservation Officer McCormick at 607-621-3464, Special Agent Bessey with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Amherst, New York at 716-691-3635 x205, or 1-844-FWS-TIPS (397-8477)

Although bald eagles are no longer listed as federally endangered, these birds remain protected under the New York State Environmental Conservation Law and the federal Migratory Bird Treaty and Bald and Golden Eagle Protection acts. Maximum fines are $15,000 and $100,000, with possible imprisonment up to one year.

