New Hartford Man Searching for Stolen Bike – Have You Seen It?

A young man from New Hartford is looking for his stolen bike. Can you help?

Phillip Nackley says his bike was stolen from Whitesboro on April 25, 2020. He's been checking websites everywhere, including Facebook and Craig's List, hoping to find his bike.

The bike is a white and black 2014 Specialized Rockhopper Comp XL with Red Rock Bros pedals. The serial number is WSBC60236410I. The sells for $800, before upgrades. The bike is a year old.

Phillip says the bike was stolen from the bike rack on his vehicle while he was staying at a friend's house in Whitesboro. He says the thief or thieves cut through two cable locks to take the bike.

"I ride pretty frequently around the New Hartford town park when I’m home but also at a number of trail heads in Saratoga and Old Forge," Phil says.

Credit: Phil Nackley

If you see this bike for sale anywhere, contact Phillip on Facebook or through his post on Facebook Marketplace.

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/2723103457923280/

Hopefully, Phil's bike will turn up soon.