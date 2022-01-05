New Hartford Police Looking to Identify Suspects in Shoplifting Incidents
New Hartford Police are attempting to identify two suspects in separate incidents that have taken place in retails outlets in the town.
Both suspects appear to be female.
The first was seen leaving The Home Depot on French Road. She was in a blue van.
In the next investigation the woman pictured was at All Seasons Sports on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.
The National Retail Federation, estimates that organized retail crime costs stores an average of $700,000 per $1 billion in sales. Retailers usually do not release actual theft figures so as not to encourage theft, but most agree that the pandemic has exacerbated retail theft. Coupled with the ease which which the average person can sell products - even stolen products - on street corners and online, retail theft has become more common. Retailers caution consumers that one of the best ways to help keep prices down at the retail stores is to make certain that the products the are purchasing are not stolen. And, if a shopper notices something amiss or sees someone shoplifting, the shopper should contact the store's management or police. The shoplifter should not be approached.
Anyone who knows the identity of either women, or who may have information important to the investigations, is asked to call New Hartford Police at: (315) 724.7111.
