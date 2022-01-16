Police say they found a pick-up truck, ATV, long guns, and drug at a property in the Cayuga County Town of Genoa.

After being called to 11439 State Route 90 in the Locke area of Genoa for a report of a trespass at approximately 7:11am on Friday, January 14, 2022, New York State Police say they saw two men in a 2015 Chevrolet pick-up truck at the scene. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Tyler W. Hulslander. The passenger was identified as Joshua M. Lites, whose age has not been released at this time.

Troopers say there was an TV in the truck’s bed and a trailer on the property with another ATV loaded on it.

The NYSP says that both suspects were taken into custody. Through their investigation they determined that the truck was, according to police, stolen from a landscaping company in Syracuse. The vehicle was originally stolen on January 12, 2022 and had a fleet GPS that was removed in Georgetown, New York. Inside the truck were “multiple long guns” as well as 2.6 grams of methamphetamine.

The owner of the trailer on the property was tracked down and interviewed. Through that interview they learned that there had been a burglary in the town of Lansing.

The State Police have not yet identified the owner of the ATV pictured below and are asking for assistance from the public.

Anyone with information about these cases, those arrested, the ATV pictured, or additional knowledge that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call State Police in Auburn at: (315) 253.3103.

Joshua M. Lites was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was issued an appearance ticket answerable in court at a future date.

Tyler W. Hulslander is facing the following charges:

Grand Larceny in the 3 rd Degree

Degree Grand Larceny in the 4 th Degree

Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3 rd Degree

Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree

New York State Police in Auburn say that they were assisted by the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, and the NYSP in Ithaca.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

