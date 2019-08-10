Man Charged With Firing Shots At Police During Five Hour Standoff

A Verona man is facing several charges after allegedly firing a shotgun at State Troopers and an Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy during a five-hour standoff on Route 46 in Verona on Friday.

State Police have charged 35-year old Justin Carter with attempted murder of a police officer, menacing a police officer, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Carter voluntarily surrendered without incident.

State Police were assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and Utica Police.