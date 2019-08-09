See Rush Play ‘Distant Early Warning’ From Upcoming Concert Film

Rush are giving fans a sneak peek at their upcoming Cinema Strangiato 2019 movie. You can check out the band’s performance of "Distant Early Warning" in the video below.

Billed as the first "Annual Exercise in Fan Indulgence," Cinema Strangiato 2019 will screen in theaters worldwide for one night only on Aug. 21. The film features concert performances and backstage footage from the band’s 2015 R40 40th anniversary tour.

In addition to “Distant Early Warning,” fans can look forward to seeing renditions of Rush favorites like “Closer to the Heart", "Subdivisions" and "Tom Sawyer" blasted on the big screen. The band previously released a trailer for the movie in June.

Cinema Strangiato also includes interviews with notable Rush fans such as Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Rush bassist Geddy Lee also recorded a special interview for the movie, discussing his 2018 book Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the official Cinema Strangiato 2019 website.

After 40 years as pioneers of progressive rock, Rush played their final concert together on Aug. 1, 2015. Continuing health issues forced drummer Neil Peart to retire, while bandmates Lee and Alex Lifeson insisted the band would not continue without all three members.

Even though their touring life together has ended, the bandmates remain close friends. Lee and Lifeson even suggested that future collaborations are "certainly possible," though any potential work together would be outside the Rush moniker.