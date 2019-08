News broke this past week that Walgreens needs to cut their expenditures to stay in business, so they've anounced that they're closing 200 of their 9500+ stores across the nation. It is unclear which stores will be affected by this, but there are PLENTY of Walgreens in CNY, so even if we lose one or two, I think we'll still be alright. I shop at the Washington Mills Walgreens on a weekly basis, so I hope it's at least not that one!