Yum! Where Is Crumbl Cookies Opening A Location In Central New York?

The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. Is that changing soon?

The popular cookie chain had my heart when I tried them for the first time. People say it's like the Krispy Kreme of cookies. What I thought was insanely unique was that each week, they switch up the menu for different cookies you can purchase and all of them are crazy good. You can tell they're baked with love.

Get our free mobile app

Since the business was started, Crumbl has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation. Crumbl is a family-owned business and is proud to contribute to the livelihoods of its thousands of local franchise partners, managers and bakers.

We heard a rumor that the first Central New York location is opening. Where exactly?

According to LocalSYR, Crumbl Cookies will be opening in the Marshall's Plaza, next to Lens Crafters, in Dewitt.

Eric Recoon, with Benderson Development, which operates the plaza in DeWitt, said supply chain and labor issues have delayed the opening. He said the target to open the new Crumbl Cookies is now mid-November.

November? That's so soon! It'll now have to be added to the list of stops I have to make when I'm in the area.

Have you had a Crumbl Cookie before? Do you think they're worth the hype? Have you ever had cookies that were even better from a different bakery chain? Let us know inside our station app.