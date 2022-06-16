New Food Truck Park to Open in Central New York with Self-Serve Beer Wall

There's a pretty good quantity of food truck rallies that happen here in Central New York with the Utica area and Syracuse combined. But what if you could get the access to a space that was specifically dedicated to being known as the "food truck park" with some additional features that your typical food truck rally doesn't have. Sounds like a good time, huh?

It was announced on Monday that a project is in the works to open Central New York's first dedicated food truck park, and will also be a beer hall. A vacant warehouse at 1200 East Water Street in Syracuse will be transformed into “Harvey’s Garden."

According to CNY Central, the business will be primarily owned by Michael Greene who is also partnering with his friend Kevin Joy as well as Nick Sanford, the President of the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The outdoor space will allow up to three food trucks at a time to operate on the property, Greene said.

According to the IN Architect photos associated with the project, the area has a pretty large outdoor space with plenty of room for lawn games like corn hole and giant chess. There's picnic tables, regular patio furniture, fire pits and an area for three different food trucks to be able to park and serve customers.

Inside is home to more seating. A 6,000 square foot area to be specific, and the beer garden. It will have Syracuse’s first self-pouring tap wall. You'll be able to select the kind of beer your want, the size you want, and pour it yourself.

The name of the business is inspired by Syracuse’s first Mayor, Harvey Baldwin, according to Greene.

We hope that Harvey’s Garden will be a place where people of all races, income levels and political ideologies can come together as one community and enjoy great locally made food and drinks.

Take a look at what's expected for the property? Are you excited? Let us know inside our station app.

