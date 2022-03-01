Foodie News: Popular Food Truck Rally Returns to Greater Utica, New York Area

It isn't summer in the Mohawk Valley without the weekly food truck rallies that take place in the area. One that saw massive success during the summer of 2021 will be back for 2022.

The Town of Marcy announced that their food truck rally will be returning, newly named the Marcy Food Truck and Concert Series. It takes place once a month on Fridays at the town park on Toby Road in Marcy.

You can go ahead and mark your calendars now, because the dates have already been announced. Beginning on May 27, the food-centric event will run from 4PM to 8PM.

Marcy Food Truck and Concert Series Dates

May 27

June 24

July 15

August 24

Fall Festival - Saturday, October 1 from 1PM to 5PM

Although there's no word on what trucks will be featured at the event, they had many local favorites last year. Some may be returning, while others may not.

Squeezers Lemonade

Big Papi's Coquito Iceys

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Polish Roadhouse

Oh Crepes & Waffles

Break from the Grind

The Grapevine

The Healthy Choice

K&K Korean Kuisine

The Mac Factor

Doughboys BBQ

Stathis

Wok This Way

As we learn what trucks are expected, we will keep you informed.

Each week, local musicians and bands will take the concert stage.

According to the Town of Marcy Parks and Recreations Facebook page, there's plenty of new additions this year to make the event better than last year for the kids.

We will have different things going on like inflatables for the kids, the new playground will be open. Lots to look forward to.

Back in August, the town of Marcy announced that they received a grant that was allowing them to build a brand new playground. The structure features the addition of a new slide, along with new climbing obstacles to encourage more "physical fitness" and provide hours of play.

Get our free mobile app

Will you be heading to any of these dates? What local food truck is your favorite? Let us know inside our station app.

From A to Z: Delicious Food Trucks Worth The Visit in Central New York Pizza, ice cream, barbeque, hot dogs, sandwiches and more, there's something for everyone. That's what is so great about the food truck rallies we get to enjoy regularly. The best part? They are all locally owned and operated.

From A to Z: here's just a few that were suggested.

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

From A to Z: Rome Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants in Rome that you need to try at least once.