Food Truck Alert! Town of Marcy Hosting Monthly Summer Food Truck Event

A sign of summer's arrival in Central New York is whenever we hear announcements for the return of great events in the area. The Town of Marcy just released the first date in their Food Truck Friday series, and you'll want to mark it down on the calendar.

Marcy's Food Truck Friday will be taking place once a month at the town park on Toby Road in Marcy. The first event will be held on Friday, May 28 from 4 until 8 p.m.

Anyone who attends the Food Truck Fridays will be able to indulge in a variety of different foods from the following food trucks:

1. Squeezers Lemonade

2. Big Papi's Coquito Iceys

3. Nothing Bundt Cakes

4. Polish Roadhouse

5. Oh Crepes & Waffles

6. Break from the Grind

7. The Grapevine

8. The Healthy Choice

9. K&K Korean Kuisine

10. The Mac Factor

11. Doughboys BBQ

12. Stathis

13. Wok This Way

On top of offering all of these delicious food vendors during each event, the town will also be hosting a 50/50 raffle for people to take part in. There's also a bottle and can drive and donations will be taken to help the park make all the necessary improvements they have.

This event in Marcy is one of the first food truck events to be announced in the Mohawk Valley. There's also Ilion's Food Truck Frenzy and Picnic in The Park at Sherrill Brook Park in New Hartford, but details surrounding those events have yet to be announced.

