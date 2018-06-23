What’s New on Amazon Prime Video: July 2018

You still have a couple of weeks left before June ends, and while you’re busy trying to binge your insane streaming lists down to something more manageable, Amazon is here to help you plan ahead for the month to come. July’s new Amazon Prime Video titles include new seasons of hit shows like The Americans and recent movie releases like You Were Never Really Here and How to Talk to Girls at Parties . Read on for the full rundown of all the new movies and shows coming to Amazon Prime in July.

July 1

TV:

21 Jump Street, Seasons 1-2

Burn Notice, Seasons 1-7

Damages, Seasons 1-5

NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12

The Closer, Seasons 1-7 (exclusive)

Movies:

20,000 Days On Earth (2004)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

All is Lost (2013)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017)

And God Created Woman (1988)

Angel Heart (1987)

Angela’s Ashes (1999)

Assassination (1987)

Avenging Force (1986)

Barfly (1987)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Blue Chips (1994)

Body Count (1997)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Christmas Trade (2015)

Cronicas (2004)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

Finding Bliss (2009)

Gran Torino (2008)

Highlander II: The Quickening (1991)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Ladybugs (1992)

Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf (2014)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Mixed Signals (1997)

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear (1988)

Ms. 45 (1981)

Mulholland Drive (2001)

Murphy's Law (1986)

Next (2007)

Number One with a Bullet (1987)

Our Nixon (2013)

P.O.W. the Escape (1986)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (1985)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Sahara (2005)

Sex Drive (2008)

Six Shooter (2013)

Snake Eyes (1998)

State of Grace (1990)

Street Smart (1987)

Stripes (1981)

Switchback (1997)

The Act of Killing (2012)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

The Brothers Bloom (2009)

The Eternal (1998)

The Foot Fist Way (2006)

The Fourth War (1990)

The Graduate (1967)

The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008)

The Invisible War (2012)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Monster Squad (1987)

The Twilight Saga (2008) (exlusive)

Trade (2007)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Waste Land (2010)

Witness (1985)

Woody Allen - A Documentary Parts 1 & 2 (2011)

Wooly Boys (2004)

Yelling to the Sky (2011)

Zodiac (2007)

July 8

Movies:

Snowden (2016)

July 13

TV:

Comicstaan (Prime Original series) , Season 1, Episodes 1-4

Movies:

A Fly in the Champagne (2009)

Between Two Harbors (2015)

Innersection: Black (2013)

Innersection: Blue (2011)

Modern Collective (2009)

Ocean Driven (2015)

Surfing Presents: Du Ciel (2016)

Winter Out West (2018)

July 14

Movies:

The Forgiven (2017)

July 16

Movies:

Cook Off! (2007)

Wanderland (2018)

July 20

Movies:

Max Steel (2016)

July 24

Series:

Tumble Leaf (Prime Original series), Season 4a

Movies:

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2018)

July 27

Series:

Eat.Race.Win (Prime Original series), Season 1

Movies:

The Glass Castle (2017)

July 28

Friends With Kids (2012)

July 29

Series:

The Americans, Season 6

New in July – Available for Rent on Prime Video

July 3

7 Days in Entebbe (2018)

Beirut (2018)

Blockers (2018)

July 6

You Were Never Really Here (2018)

July 10

A Quiet Place (2018)