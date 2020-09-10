NEVER FORGET: 9/11 and the Days After in Images

2020 has been a year that will not be forgotten and for many people that has brought back memories of the horrific events of 2001, perhaps more so than in years past.

While the attacks hit three specific locations in the U.S. (New York City, Washington D.C and Shanksville, PA), the days after brought uncertainty and turmoil to all areas of normal life across the nation, from finance to politics to a general sense of uncertainty and fear. The 19th anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001 falls in a year where the entire world has endured a pandemic and this will mean that memorializing those who were lost will be very different this year.

Specifically in New York City on the anniversary of the attacks, for the first time, there will be no live reading of the 2,753 victims' names at the memorial site and will instead be read via recording. While family members of the victims will be permitted to attend the memorial, they have been asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

While we may feel a familiar sense of uncertainty during this 9/11 anniversary in 2020, it has also provided us with important perspective: life does march on, but it is important to never forget those we have lost, and those who go beyond to help.

Below are photos from that day and the days after that show the horror that we all agree should not be forgotten, but also a nation coming together.

WARNING: These images may be disturbing for some readers. Please be mindful when viewing and sharing.