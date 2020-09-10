Buffalo Bills Win FOX’s Ultimate Fan Bracket and Score Cool Prize

There won't be any Buffalo Bills fans this year at home games in Orchard Park, New York, just a short drive from Utica down the New York State Thruway. But they're still #1.

Bills fans won the Ultimate Fan Bracket challenge, an NCAA Tournament-style knockout game determind by fan voting from the folks at FOX Sports. With over 84,000 votes cast in the recently concluded online contest, Buffalo fans defeated Green Bay Packers fans in the head-to-head final to take the title.

Now for the really good part: Bills fans get a free outdoor billboard, declaring them as the NFL's #1 fan base. And here's the kicker: It'll be posted in their choice of enemy territory.

The venue is being determined right now in a vote on FOX's social media pages:

Click on the poll nad you'll see that Foxborough, Massachusetts, home of Coach Bill Belichick's vaunted New England Patriots, has garnered 80% of the vote and has a commanding lead over the Miami Dolphins' and New York Jets' stomping grounds. That billboard might have to be guarded 24/7 in order to prevent some extreme vandalism.

The contest is reminiscent of a stunt from a few years ago, when morning radio star Brother Wease bought a Bills' billboard IN MIAMI taunting the Dolphins the week Buffalo traveled to Miami for a game. The bit drew national attention.

The Bills open the 2020 season at home Monday night against the Jets.